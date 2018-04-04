Convicted felon arrested in Austin after person said he had a gun in their apartment

A convicted felon is arrested in Austin after a person said he had a gun in their apartment.

According to Austin police, officers received a call at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of 14th Street Northwest saying their roommate had a gun in the apartment and the person didn't want it there.

Officers were given permission to search the apartment and found a 12-gauge shotgun.

Police were able to track down the roommate, who was identified as 23-year-old Naney Omot. Police say Omot is a convicted felon. Omot was located in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Northwest.

Police took Omot to the Mower County Jail and could possibly charge him with felon in possession of a firearm.