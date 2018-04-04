Austin family's home broken into, items and van stolen, police say

Austin police are searching for a suspect after a family's home is broken into while they were asleep.

According to police, officers were called out to the 400 block of 3rd Street Southeast around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a burglary. While there, officers learned that the victims were woken up by their daughter, who told them someone had stolen her purse. Inside the purse, she had credit and debit cards, an ID, cash and two sets of keys.

A Dodge Caravan that was parked in the driveway of the home was missing as well.

Police found footprints around the home, but those had been partially covered by blowing snow. The victims said they didn't hear anything and everything in the house was locked.

The stolen vehicle had Minnesota plates 857-PDP.