From white snow to orange cones; MnDOT kicks off construction se - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

From white snow to orange cones; MnDOT kicks off construction season

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

MnDOT's main focus this week has been preparing for and dealing with a major April snowstorm. 

But it's almost time for Minnesota's other season: construction. 

Wednesday morning, MnDOT joins the city of Rochester and Olmsted County for a first-of-its-kind news conference at the Government Center. 

The hope is joining forces to provide info about projects gives the public a comprehensive view of what to expect. 

Then, at 4 p.m., the public can get a first-hand look at the months ahead at an open house at city hall. 

One theme this year is the major growth and impressive safety records of roundabouts in our region. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.