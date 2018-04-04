From white snow to orange cones; MnDOT kicks off construction season

MnDOT's main focus this week has been preparing for and dealing with a major April snowstorm.

But it's almost time for Minnesota's other season: construction.

Wednesday morning, MnDOT joins the city of Rochester and Olmsted County for a first-of-its-kind news conference at the Government Center.

The hope is joining forces to provide info about projects gives the public a comprehensive view of what to expect.

Then, at 4 p.m., the public can get a first-hand look at the months ahead at an open house at city hall.

One theme this year is the major growth and impressive safety records of roundabouts in our region.