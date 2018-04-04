From white snow to orange cones; MnDOT kicks off construction season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -
MnDOT's main focus this week has been preparing for and dealing with a major April snowstorm.
But it's almost time for Minnesota's other season: construction.
Wednesday morning, MnDOT joins the city of Rochester and Olmsted County for a first-of-its-kind news conference at the Government Center.
The hope is joining forces to provide info about projects gives the public a comprehensive view of what to expect.
Then, at 4 p.m., the public can get a first-hand look at the months ahead at an open house at city hall.
One theme this year is the major growth and impressive safety records of roundabouts in our region.