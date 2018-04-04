Longfellow teacher earns Public Health Champion award - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Longfellow teacher earns Public Health Champion award

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County.

Rochester Public Schools announced the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Lynn Nelson is a physical education teacher.

The award recognizes contributions to making Olmsted County a healthier place to live.

The district's Facebook page states, "Nelson's achievements and passion for children and their health and wellness, through her leadership in the All City Track meet, FUTP60, Jamming Jumpers and more, rose to the top among the excellent nominations."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.