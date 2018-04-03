Rochester Park Board approves contract with new Ice Hawks owners

Rochester Ice Hawks fans will see several changes on the rink next season as the team gets new ownership.

The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.

It's the same company that owns the Austin Bruins.

C & C plans to buy the Ice Hawks and rename them the Rochester Grizzlies.

The owners say the team will also be more involved in the community throughout the year, and they hope to make games more entertaining for the crowd.

"If you've ever been to an Austin Bruins game there's a lot of excitement in the pregame, great mascot, lights and lasers and all kinds of things," said Craig Patrick, President of the Austin Bruins. "So it's going to be a really fun event for families to come out to, and so we're going to make the rec center look a little bit different than they've seen it before."

Patrick says they're waiting on this approval from the Park Board to finalize the purchase of the team.

The company plans to make an official announcement of the purchase this week.