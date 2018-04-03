Rochester residents make most of Tuesday's snow

With the several inches of snow falling across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, many folks are dealing with the mess the best ways they know how.

It comes with living here, like it or not.

Tuesday's winter weather is definitely not something that comes to mind when you think of the first week of April. But in true Minnesota fashion, Rochester residents took to their driveways and sidewalks armed with shovels and snowblowers.

The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs.

We spoke with a few residents who are eagerly waiting for spring but their kids seemed to be enjoying their winter-like spring break.

"They love it! This is the best way to enjoy spring break for them, to be outside," said Rochester resident Marlena Anderson. "And it's nice to have the snow back, I think for them."

"I have three boys so I figured I would be outside shooting hoops with my boys or throwing the football around," said Rochester Resident Melanie Strebbing. "But, it's Minnesota, what else could happen?"

While having snow in the first week of April is not unheard of, it just makes spring feel like its even further away.

Many of the residents we spoke with Tuesday were disappointed by the fact that we received more snow, but all agreed that 'It's Minnesota, what can you do about it?'