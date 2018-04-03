Woman fights off suspected robber in SE Rochester

A woman fights off a suspected robber just outside her apartment in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester police say a 40-year-old woman was walking from her car to her building when she felt somebody grab her purse and hair. This happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of 17th Street Southeast.

The victim said she held on firmly before getting dragged to the ground, scraping her chin, nose and forehead. After a few moments, the suspect let go and ran away.

Police say, the victim didn't get a great look, but believes the suspect was a young male, heavy-set, wearing a baseball cap.

She didn't need any medical treatment and didn't lose any money.

Police are trying to work with neighboring video systems, but we're told the closest one wasn't working.