Emergency crews busy responding to morning crashes

With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Kenyon Police and the Kenyon Fire Department all responded to an injury crash just west of Kenyon. It happened on Highway 60, west of 10th Avenue, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There were also multiple crashes reported on Highway 63 in Rochester near 48th Street SE that backed up traffic during the morning commute. Many drivers found themselves in a big backup in the northbound lanes.

If you must travel Tuesday, please use extra caution.