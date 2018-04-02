Local high school choir to preform with Foreigner

Goodhue's High School Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.

Inside Mrs. Shores choir room, you'll find the chamber choir hard at work.

Not only preparing for their spring concert, but also preparing for a different type of concert; one where they're joining the rock band Foreigner on stage.

So how did that happen?

"Well, I've been seeing it on social media for a while," said Choir Director Emily Shores. "Then finally I got a phone call from our secretary in the office, Sheila Stehr, saying 'This is really neat! I love Foreigner, you should try it, go do it, it'll be great!'"

After a little convincing, Mrs. Shores brought the idea to her students.

"They were really excited and said 'Yes! Let's go for it, let's do it! We want in,'" said Shores.

The group sent in a video audition. And with the community standing behind them, the challenge to get the most online votes against neighboring Zumbrota-Mazeppa was not an easy task.

"That's really what it boiled down to, was all of the support of our town. It's small, and it's mighty," said Shores. "Every time they would get ahead, I could see everyone in Goodhue getting online and voting, voting, voting, voting."

An opportunity such as this, only comes around once in a lifetime.

"I never would have dreamed that we would be on stage with a rock band, singing in the background and just having a good time," said Shores.

As for the chamber choir members, there are plenty of emotions going, but overall, a sense of pride.

"Right now, I feel fine but then I fell like right before, I'm going to get really nervous," said Abby Doerhoefer, Chamber Choir President.

"We're excited because I know Mrs. Shores' proud of us, and that's really nice to feel," said Heather Lingbeck, Chamber Choir Vice President.

Foreigner will be preforming their sold out show at 7PM this Sunday at Treasure Island.