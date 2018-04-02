Emmanuel Lutheran Church holds 19-hour New Testament reading

Easter Sunday may now be over, but the message continued Monday at one local church.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church members are making a public statement of their faith on Easter Monday, all day and all night they're reading the entire New Testament aloud.

Church members started the project at 5:00 a.m. and are reading non-stop until the New Testament is finished which is expected to be around midnight tonight.

"When you go from Matthew all the way to Revelations, you start to hear these themes over and over again and it does change your heart as your listening to the word." Said Emmanuel Lutheran Church Pastor David Steffenson.

"We're a church that's immersed in God's word and we want God's word to be immersed in us. I think as a person hears the word, we read the word, as we stay in the word and the word stays in us, suddenly we realize that Jesus is exactly who he says he is. He is the way, the truth and the light." Said Pastor Steffenson

The reading is welcome to the public and people can stop by Oasis Church to read or listen for as long as they would like. The church is also providing refreshments for attendees.

"Jesus is here for you and if we as a congregation can be of any service, we want to present Christ, live Christ and his resurrection in your life." Said Pastor Steffenson.

This is the third year the church has held their public New Testament reading.