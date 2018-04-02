Comprehensive plan, Chateau Theatre, and civic center headline Rochester City Council agenda

Rochester City Council looks to balance the future of downtown Rochester growth while maintaining the past.

Council members could authorize a study to find out how to get the most out of the Mayo Civic Center at Monday night's meeting.

This comes after they learned last week about the potential of rising costs to the city in the years ahead.

Spending DMCC funds to restore the Chateau Theatre to functional use is also on the agenda. DMC leaders gave the go-ahead last month for up to a million dollars on that front.

And once again, the city's comprehensive plan, which outlines future growth for decades to come, could be approved after another public hearing.