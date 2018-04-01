Jeremiah Program receives grant from Mayo Clinic - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Jeremiah Program receives grant from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Single mothers living in poverty in Southeast Minnesota will have a new resource for help in the coming months. 

The Jeremiah Program announced that Mayo Clinic awarded the program a grant that will allow the group to offer services this fall. 

The nonprofit organization operates in several cities across the country, including Minneapolis and St. Paul. 

It's been working to launch in the Rochester area since last year

The organization helps low-income, single mothers get a college education and find success in the workforce while also helping their children in school. 

The Jeremiah Program plans to break ground on its new campus next year. 
 

