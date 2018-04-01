Leashes & Leads hosts 10th annual Easter Biscuit Hunt for dogs

There weren't just kids out hunting for eggs this Easter weekend, plenty of four-legged furry friends joined the hunt as well.

Leashes & Leads held their annual egg hunt event, the Easter Biscuit Hunt. Eggs were placed in the dog park, then after finding the treat-filled eggs the dogs and their humans went inside to greet all the other dogs.

Leashes & Leads do three to four hunts, one at 9 a.m., one at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and a children's egg hunt at 3 p.m.

They filled close to 8500 eggs with treats, biscuits and prizes.

This is the tenth year Leaches and Leads has put on this event.

"The dogs just love it. I mean, there's not really any events like this really around our area. And since dogs is really what our business is all about, we like to cater to the dog people in the community," said store manager Bryten Hanson. "We've always just had a great time, you can't really find something like this any where else, where you could just have a bunch of dogs, they all hunt for eggs and get snacks. I mean it really is, it's like an Easter hunt for kids but it's specifically for dogs and they have a great time."

Immediately following the hunt, there would be a raffle for the humans.

Leashes & Leads invites the humans and dogs in the community every year during the Easter weekend.