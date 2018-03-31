Rochester Musician Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Les Fields is a well-known guy in Rochester. He started a band known as the Turkey River All-Stars over 50 years ago. Fields has played a variety of musical instruments and several types of music in the band. He's celebrating his 90th birthday. Fields and the band entertained a packed crowd at the Rochester Eagles Club Saturday evening for his birthday.

"I put the band together down in Cresco, Iowa, which is on the Turkey River," he explains, "And we played one night at the Country Club and we used the name "Turkey River All-Stars" as a joke. Never played again. Fifteen years later, someone needed a band up here, so we used the same name again."

Fields's birthday was actually on Thursday, but the celebration took place Saturday night. He says people turned out for his party that he hadn't seen in years.