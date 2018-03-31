Minnesota State Patrol advising travel caution during busy holiday weekend

As we head into another busy holiday weekend, the Minnesota State Patrol is urging drivers to use extra caution when out on the roads.

Lt. Jason Hanson with the Minnesota State Patrol says a spike in crashes is normal on a holiday travel weekend. "We get a lot of crashes if people go too fast for conditions."

"We just ask people to drive carefully. Reduce your speeds. Slow down, especially tonight and tomorrow with the snow that's coming in. Wear your seat belt, minimize distractions to get where you're going safe with your family," Hanson says.

That's especially important as snow moves in across central and northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says there will be an increase in officers out patrolling roadways throughout the weekend.

Lt. Hanson says, "we want to make sure people are driving safe and they aren't impaired."