Driver hospitalized, cited in two vehicle crash north of Mason City

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office says just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2013 Ford Explorer going south on Hwy. 65 was approaching the intersection of 300th street.

At that time, a 1991 Ford Taurus driven by 76-year-old Joy Beckman of Nora Springs was stopped at the same intersection going east.

Deputies say Beckman entered the highway and the Explorer collided into the Taurus sending both vehicles into a nearby ditch.

Beckman was taken to Mercy Hospital. Her condition was not reported.

Beckman was also cited for failing to yield.