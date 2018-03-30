"Urban on 1st" entering the construction phase

It's been years in the planning, and now Titan's latest project called "Urban on 1st" is entering the construction phase.

The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.

It'll go up in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest bordering Broadway on the east.

The Opus Group of Minneapolis is designing the space inside the six-story building.

The property will have retail on the ground floor, along with bike storage and a dog wash. Residents will be able to go up to a green space on the second level with swimming pool, a fire pit and fitness center.

Urban on 1st will feature 156 apartments and a rooftop deck and lounge with "stunning" views of downtown Rochester.