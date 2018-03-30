Bluffland preservation expands

It's undeniable that some of the most scenic views in the state can be found right here in southeastern Minnesota, bluff country.

For more than two decades the Zephyr Valley Community Cooperative has been working to preserve the bluffland.

The Zephyr Valley Community Cooperative has been around since the mid 1990s. It originally began by entering into a conservation easement to protect the wetlands on its 500 acre property.

A conservation easement is a voluntary, legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or other qualified agency that permanently limits certain uses of land in order to protect its conservation values. Landowners then continue to own and enjoy the land and pay property taxes. Once created, the conservation easement is binding an all future owners of the property.

Most recently, they protected 155 acres of forest and prairie land from future development through the Minnesota Land Trust with a similar agreement.

The property provides unique and key habitats for many creatures like the rusty patched bumble bee and timber-rattler snake.

The co-op also maintains the property by controlling invasive species, like buckthorn, and performing prescribed burns on the prairies and forest floors.

Of the land it is now protecting, the co-op uses around 80 acres of land for farming.