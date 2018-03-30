Southeast Minnesota Observes Good Friday

The people of southeast Minnesota are observing Good Friday. Church services were held all over the area, one of which was at St. Olaf's Lutheran in Austin.

Church members arrived to remember the story of Jesus Christ and the crucifixion. The tale was told through music and Friday's service was a continuation of Holy Week events.

"The Good Friday service is really one of the more beautiful services we have the opportunity to do," says St. Olaf's Pastor Mark Niethammer, "We have an orchestra that's been preparing with our choir and they're going to be taking us through kind of the last days of Jesus's life. So, the service itself we can't take in isolation, though. It's really a continuation of what we did last night on Maundie Thursday."

Maundie Thursday typically is the day to commemorate Jesus's washing the feet of disciples and serving His friends. Today's service was a commemoration of Jesus's walk to the cross, trial and crucifixion. The story is then continued on the morning of Easter Sunday.

Also on Good Friday, members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church took the message of Christ around town with the Way of the Cross Procession. The procession was sponsored by the church and organized by Communion and Liberation Movement. Participants heard Gospel readings and the story of Jesus's crucifixion. They then walked two by two, following the cross and stopped at several places around town. Each year, the event involves hundreds of community members.