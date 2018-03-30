Stewartville man faces DWI charges after driving intoxicated with a teen in the car, deputies say

A Stewartville man is facing 2nd degree DWI charges after deputies say he was was caught driving while intoxicated with a 14-year-old in his car.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Edwin Bishop had a blood alcohol concentration of .17 in the Olmsted County Jail after he was arrested around 1:40 Friday morning.

Bishop had gone to the Stewartville Kwik Trip where he allegedly tried to buy alcohol while a young teen waited in the car. Store employees say they could tell Bishop had already been drinking.

They took down his license plate number and deputies took him into custody at his home shortly after.