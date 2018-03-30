Police searching for suspects involved in Rochester home burglary

Rochester police say three guns were stolen in a home burglary.

According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of Forbrook Lane Northwest after a teen came home around 8:15 p.m. Thursday to find the garage door open a few inches. The teen called police after seeing the home had been rummaged through.

Police say three firearms, a gun safe and an i-Pad were taken. The items were worth about $1,500.

A neighbor reports an older tan Dodge minivan with a dark front and back bumpers was in the driveway around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with two men inside.