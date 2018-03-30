Austin police called after owner finds SUV broken into

Police are called after an SUV is found ransacked by its owner.

According to Austin police, officers were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a smashed vehicle window in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue Northwest.

The owner told police their vehicle's rear window had been smashed and ransacked. The SUV was parked in a driveway and the owner didn't report anything missing.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and an unknown object had been used to completely smash the window.

Law enforcement advises people to put vehicles in garages if they can and keep the insides of cars uncluttered if they're parked outside.