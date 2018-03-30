Austin police called after owner finds SUV broken into - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin police called after owner finds SUV broken into

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Police are called after an SUV is found ransacked by its owner.

According to Austin police, officers were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a smashed vehicle window in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue Northwest.

The owner told police their vehicle's rear window had been smashed and ransacked. The SUV was parked in a driveway and the owner didn't report anything missing.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and an unknown object had been used to completely smash the window.

Law enforcement advises people to put vehicles in garages if they can and keep the insides of cars uncluttered if they're parked outside.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.