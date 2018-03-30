"Centennial" riverboat moving to Winona

Two Winona men have bought the "Centennial" riverboat now docked at Harriet Island in St. Paul, and they're working to bring it down the Mississippi River to Winona.

They're planning to use it as a showboat for theatre productions.

Winona has a rich history of paddlewheelers steamboats of all kinds over the decades.

Over the years the Delta Queen was only one of many riverboats to move up and down the Mississippi hauling people and product.

When Winona's own showboat the James Wilke was demolished, it seemed like the end of an era.

But now Bob Harris and Dave Belz have created a non-profit organization to buy the Centennial and tie it up across from Levee Park.

Harris says he got the signed contract in the mail Thursday, now they're in fund-raising mode to move the Centennial to Winona.