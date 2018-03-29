Semi rolls off I-90 onto road below near Stewartville

A semi truck rollover on I-90 this afternoon left the driver hurt... and a big cleanup project.

But the mess was not on I-90 itself, but rather on County Road 1 Southeast below it.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, east of Stewartville on Interstate-90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi carrying frozen food was eastbound when the driver lost control, went through a guardrail and rolled, crashing to the roadway below.

The driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys by a helicopter that happened to be in the area.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Juan Martinez of Florida, suffered non-life threatening injuries.