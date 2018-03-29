Semi rolls off I-90 onto road below near Stewartville

NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (FOX 47) -
A semi truck rollover on I-90 this afternoon left the driver hurt... and a big cleanup project.
But the mess was not on I-90 itself, but rather on County Road 1 Southeast below it.
It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, east of Stewartville on Interstate-90.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi carrying frozen food was eastbound when the driver lost control, went through a guardrail and rolled, crashing to the roadway below.
The driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys by a helicopter that happened to be in the area.
The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Juan Martinez of Florida, suffered non-life threatening injuries.