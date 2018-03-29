Members of 1929-1939 Grand Meadow Girls Basketball teams react to Hall of Fame induction

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (FOX 47) -
Members of a girls high school basketball dynasty returned to where it all started Thursday.
Three members of the Grand Meadow High School girls basketball teams from 1929-1939 came to the school just days after receiving a big honor.
The group is part of the inaugural class of inductees into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
They were recognized at the Timberwolves game Monday.
98-year-old Hazel Blanchard, 95-year-old Mae Gross, and 99-year-old Beauhla Ankeny all reminisced on their time on the court.
Their team won 94 consecutive games, a streak which has never been broken.
"I remember talking to my sister, she also was on the team the year before I was, and she said how would you like to be in the hall of fame," said Ankeny. "And I said 'who ever heard of anything so ridiculous, how could that be,' but I found out that it could be."
There's one more surviving member of the team who could not make it Thursday, 94-year-old June Wright, who now lives in Austin.