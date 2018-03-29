Arrest warrant issued for suspect involved in Blooming Prairie murder

Lois Riess - brown hair. Lois has altered her appearance in the past, authorities said

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.

The warrant is for 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, of Blooming Prairie. Investigators said they believe after Lois murdered David Riess, she transferred nearly $10,000 from David's business account into his personal account. Investigators believe she then forged his signature on three checks written from his personal account to herself for $11,000.

In addition to the warrant on the felony theft charge, investigators continue to seek Riess as a person of interest in David Riess' death. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined that Mr. Riess died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Lois Ann Riess is 56-years-old, 5'5", 165 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen with light blonde hair. Authorities believe she is likely driving a white, 2005 Cadillac Escalade, Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

The public is urged to call 911 with information on her whereabouts. Authorities also advise people to not approach her because they believe she may be armed.

Lois Riess is known to frequent casinos.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.