MFU hosts ‘Rural Voices Discussions' to hear farmers' concerns

During tough economic times, the Minnesota Farmer's Union wants to hear from farmers on topics from the farm bill renewal to trade and health insurance.
The MFU held its second Rural Voices Discussions out of seven Thursday morning in Oronoco, to hear from those farmers what their concerns are, and what they want to discuss.
They could bring up any topic they would like for discussion. MFU staff were on hand to take notes for future reference and to put together a report and present that to commissioners and legislators.
Officials from Governor Mark Dayton's Administration and the National Farmer's union were there as well.
Some of the concerns farmers wanted to talk about were a farm bill renewal, trade, renewable fuels, rural broadband and healthcare.
"Rural people matter, you know. And sometimes we feel left out in the political process, and that's farmers anywhere, said MFU President Gary Wertish. "[We're] giving them an opportunity to have their voices be heard. The legislators, you know, they're trying to do their job and represent their people ,but if they don't hear from us, you know we have nobody to blame but ourselves, but it does help to have a rural voice."
Wertish said the Rural Voices Discussions helps commissioners and helps the MFU as they work on legislation at the national level.
The dates and locations for the 2018 Rural Voices Discussions are:
March 27
3 p.m - 5 p.m.
Blue Earth County Library
100 East Main Street
Mankato, MN 56001
March 29
10 a.m. - 12 noon
People's Energy Cooperative
1775 Lake Shady Avenue South
Oronoco, MN 55972
April 5
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Stine Conference Room
Cloquet Forestry Center
175 University Road
Cloquet, MN 55720
April 9
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
American Legion Post 167
220 19th Ave SW
Willmar, MN 56201
April 10
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Large Conference Room
Detroit Lakes Public Library
1000 Washington Avenue
Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
April 11
10 a.m. - 12 noon
Sun Room
Crookston Public Library
110 N Ash St
Crookston, MN 56716
April 11
1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Ag Country
901 West 1st Avenue South
Ada, MN 56510
