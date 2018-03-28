Teacher of The Year In Albert Lea

Albert Lea is highlighting those who prepare our kids for the world of the future. A ceremony took place Wednesday to honor the Teacher of the Year.

At the Albert Lea High School Commons Area, teachers, administrators and others involved with education in Albert Lea came out to honor educators. Awards were given out by the Albert Lea Education Association and the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. The big winner was Sibley/Lakeview Media Specialist Kristen Seeger.

"One of my favorite parts about my job is that I get to have all of the students at both schools, so I have around 850 students that I get to call my own," Seeger explains, "And I feel like I get to do a lot of fun things with them and really great lessons, so I really enjoy that."

Seeger was in competition with six other finalists.