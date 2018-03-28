Renewed controversy surrounding Mayo Clinic Albert Lea

There's renewed controversy in Albert Lea over an employee lockout that followed a December strike. SEIU is now claiming the National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a claim that Mayo illegally locked out dozens of employees over Christmas. Mayo Clinic Albert Lea says a notice issued by the NLRB doesn't make any judgment about their handling of the strike in December.

Mayo had claimed they were locking out the workers to honor contracts for replacement workers. Information from SEIU says Mayo actually only hired a handful of workers, most of whom quit before the lockout was over. They say this left work undone while a one-day strike took place, the first in the history of Mayo.

"I think it was just a way to get back at us for the contract talks that we have," says Mayo employee Marlene Baseman, "And it just seems like retaliation is what it was for what we had voted for: a strike. Because they won't negotiate and they refuse to be reasonable. I think that's why it's been going on so long."

Mayo released a statement saying a hearing has been set for July of this year for the case to go before an administrative law judge. Mayo adds that a similar case resulted in claims being dismissed. The healthcare facility says in that case, a judge ruled they had negotiated in good faith. They anticipate a similar outcome in this case.

SEIU on the other hand says if Mayo doesn't settle this complaint, workers who were locked out could possibly win back pay.