Granny Basketball: Wanamingo grannies get active on the basketball court

We're in the midst of March Madness as all eyes are turned toward the final four.

But a different basketball league in the upper Midwest is offering competitive basketball for a slightly different demographic.

Granny Basketball accepts any woman regardless of athletic experience.

You just have to be more than 50 years old.

It's scrimmage night for the Wanamingo Bulldogs as they prepare to play other Granny Basketball teams across the region.

The Granny Basketball League began in 2005 in Lansing, Iowa.

Since then, it's grown to about 30 teams, mainly across the upper Midwest.

They play by the rules of 1920's basketball, so some parts of the game are different than what you see in the WNBA.

"No running but you can hurry," said Lois Bjorngaard, Bulldogs Co-Captain.

"You can only dribble twice and pass it off," explained Karen Brant, the other co-captain.

"And no jumping supposedly if you caught," added Bjorngaard.

The uniforms, middy blouses and bloomers, come with their own rules.

No bare skin allowed above the elbow or below the waist.

Also, no contact between players... but sometimes, the game gets dangerous.

"One time I broke two ribs playing and when I went to the hospital people had to come see who this old lady was who was playing basketball," said Bjorngaard.

"It didn't use to be this aggressive when we first started," said Brant.

The players range in age from 51 to 81 and some of them have been on the team since it started 11 years ago.

"We have a doctor, we have a pharmacist, we have two or three that were teachers here," said Brant.

"Well they finally started winning after getting some younger members on the team," said Pervin Bjorngaard, Lois' husband. "So it's great."

Besides some good exercise and a fun time on the court twice a week, being on the team provides a source of friendship and support.

"It's kind of an outlet if you have some problems," said Brant. "My husband passed away last year and a daughter. I get here and I just absolutely forget about everything else."

"Well it helped her greatly after she had a stroke," explained Pervin. "She had difficulty speaking so she was told, continue speaking so she kept calling all her team members and that helped her greatly."

These grannies are proving, no matter what your age, there's nothing like the thrill of competition.

The Wanamingo Bulldogs are also proud of the community service.

They all keep track of how many hours they spend giving back to others.