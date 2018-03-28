Victim supporters set to rally against domestic violence at Rochester City Hall

Looking for action on an issue that is deeply personal for so many, supporters of Domestic Violence victims rally at Rochester's City Hall.

The Women's Shelter and Support Center hosts this Domestic Violence Action Day rally at the same time advocates gather at the State Capitol Rotunda.

Both rallies have the same goal.

In addition to recognizing domestic violence victims and raise awareness, organizers want people to encourage lawmakers to establish a task force on sexual harassment, lift restrictions on firearms data collection, and address violence disparities faced by Native American communities in the state.

The rally begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Government Center.