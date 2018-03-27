Suspects Released In Austin Shots Fired Incident

Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident in Austin on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons. That's the word from Court Administration. Law enforcement is still looking for a group of people described as African-American males who were reportedly involved in the incident.

On Sunday around 1:00 in the morning, an incident happened at El Maguey Bar in Austin. Reports came in that it started as a bar fight stemming from an altercation on the dance floor and spilled outside. Witnesses say at least three shots were fired. A threat had allegedly been made to shoot someone, but no injuries or damage to property was reported.

Information from law enforcement authorities indicates that when officers arrived on the scene, they were directed to an SUV with Wisconsin plates parked at the Spam Museum. A small amount of marijuana was found in the SUV as well as a 38 special revolver. Four rounds had been spent from the revolver and it had one round still in the chamber.

Five people were arrested. They have been identified as 18-year-old Carlie Ubaldo of Austin, 18-year-old McCayla Hernandez of Albert Lea, 19-year-old Erick Lozano-Godina of Albert Lea, 23-year-old Felipe Carrizales of Albert Lea, and 19-year-old Austin Navarro of Albert Lea. All potentially face charges of open bottle, misdemeanor drug possession, gross misdemeanor or possession of a firearm with ammunition, gross misdemeanor of carry and possession without a permit in public. Hernandez and Navarro potentially face charges of drinking under the age of 21.

The case remains under investigation.