Microsoft on pace to be valued at one trillion dollars

(FOX NEWS) -

Tech giant Microsoft may reach a market value of one trillion dollars before the end of 2018.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley are optimistic that Microsoft will hit a 12 month target price of $130 per share, which will send the value of the company pass the one trillion mark. 

The news of this report reflected well on Microsoft stocks on wall street  with shares rising more than five percent during trading hours on Monday.

According to "Statista", Microsoft is currently worth $507 billion dollars, which trails apple and alphabet as the world's most valuable companies. 

