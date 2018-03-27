UPDATE: Fight in NW Rochester apartment ends in five overnight stabbings and a life-threatening assault

UPDATE: New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital.

Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 2:20 Tuesday morning.

Police say a party was taking place at the apartment. Two groups of people pulled up. One group was from Minneapolis and the other from Rochester. Police say the men from Minneapolis had girls with them and were allowed inside. The four men from Rochester were not allowed in. A 20-year-old in the Rochester group entered the home anyway. That's when a commotion ensued and the others in the Rochester group followed inside.

Police believe the two groups of men had bad blood between them. Two injured men were able to get away and called 911 from the nearby Holiday Station store at Bandel Road and 55th Street NW.

Police report five people were taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital with stab wounds. Two of the men have minor knife wounds. A 17-year-old was stabbed three times and remains in critical condition. A 21-year-old and 20-year-old are in critical but stable condition with chest wounds.

The 20-year-old who entered the home after being told to stay away was beaten and police say he was unresponsive when taken to Mayo Clinic- Saint Marys.

Police say no knife has been recovered and they are investigating if multiple weapons may have been used.

PREVIOUS STORY: We were on the scene of breaking news overnight. Rochester police say five people received stab wounds in Northwest Rochester.

Rochester police responded to multiple locations including the Holiday Station store at Bandel Road and 55th Street Northwest between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were on the scene at the Holiday Station store conducting interviews when our crew arrived.

Stab victims were taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital for treatment.