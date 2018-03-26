Rochester's Civic Center financial forecast projects budget deficit

The Mayo Civic Center expansion and renovation in Rochester was expected to draw bigger and flashier events to town, bringing in revenue and helping position Rochester as the medical destination. But at today's Committee of the Whole meeting, council members weren't so optimistic about that happening.

While the Mayo Civic Center expansion wrapped up last year, the $84 million price bill is not yet paid in full.

"Our hotel or lodging tax has exceeded our projections, so we're generating the sufficient revenues we need to pay back the bonds," said Steve Rymer, Rochester's City Administrator.

But, so far, event bookings and the money generated from those events are falling short. The latest five-year budget forecasts show a loss of 1.7 million last year and a potential deficit of $2.5 million in 2023.

"This isn't looking at what's wrong, it's about what opportunities exist, and that's the important part," said Rymer.

The city subsidizes any operating losses by the Civic Center, but the plan was for the venue to pay for its own operation.

"We have been misled perhaps, or at least not seeing the numbers reflective what we thought the financial performance was going to be. What we saw today shows deficits increasing into the future and we just can't have that," said Rochester City Council member Michale Wojcik.

Wojcik says one percent of the city's lodging tax is used to cover the deficit. But if this trend continues, a larger burden falls on the shoulders of Rochester taxpayers.

"I think there's great potential for the facility but we're not realizing it yet...we're gonna need leadership to step up and address this issue now before it starts taking away from other community priorities," said Wojcik.

City Administrator Steve Rymer suggested the city hire an outside consultant to assess the facility's finances and business model. That idea will be discussed at the next city council meeting.