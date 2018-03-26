Harmony couple supports a growing need in rural Minnesota

Research by the center for rural policy and development found that rural areas of Minnesota are struggling with a shortage in day care options.

The Harmony Kids Learning Center opened up less than two years ago after seeing a need in their community, as well as in surrounding communities.

"Taking a survey of the town, we realized that daycare was an issue for our community," said Umbelina Cremer, Co-Founder of Harmony Kids Learning Center.

Umbelina and Steve Cremer stumbled upon this need in the community through Steve's line of work.

Steve, Umbelina's husband and Co-Founder of Harmony Kids Learning Center, said it was, "Several years ago, we just looked at some of the needs of my employees over at Harmony Enterprises, which is across the parking lot, where we saw a lot of people having a lot of hard time finding daycare for their kids. So we had this building next to us here and we thought, why not turn that into a daycare center?"

It's something of a rarity in rural Minnesota, with workers needing options for their kids and being able to find them, the Cremer's say they're always willing to help parents in need.

"When our employees are over there are working overtime and they have to be at work before six o'clock, so I open 20 minutes early for them. Or if I have a parent that says 'look I have to get to work a little earlier' or 'I have to be here a little later.' We always, we're always able to be flexible and help those individuals too," added Umbelina.

The Cremer's say it's all very fulfilling work.

"We've been just really lucky to have the community behind us and then the surrounding communities also," said Umbelina.

"By doing this, it is really helping our community and surrounding areas, so it's one of the things that really is truly important for us to do," added Steve.

"With the support we've had from the families it makes it a very rewarding job. Right now, I think about the 65 kids that we have daily, where were these children? Where would they go? You know, so it's really fun to see that we have a place to have them and then we all become a family and we care about each other, so it makes the job really rewarding," concluded Umbelina.

One of the other things that sets their learning center apart is the fact that they include care for infants, something they see as a big need in their community.