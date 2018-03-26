Pine Island fire crews respond to house fire Monday morning

Fire crews were called to a house after an electrical fire broke out.

Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire outside of Pine Island.

Firefighters responded to a property on 498th Street Way.

We were told the fire started just outside the home and was electrical in nature.

It was put out in a short amount of time, but there is smoke damage to the home.

