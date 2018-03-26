Woman arrested after allegedly knocking another woman unconscious and chipping her teeth

Woman arrested after allegedly knocking another woman unconsciou - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.  

Police say 20-year-old Odongonga Oballa was arrested Sunday night. The arrest came after officers were called to 830 - 21st Avenue Southeast.

Oballa was taken into custody after she allegedly knocked another woman unconscious, chipping two of her teeth and leaving a cut inside her mouth. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and a CT scan.

Oballa is facing charges of 3rd and 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.

