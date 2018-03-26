Learn to "Stop the Bleed" and save a life

When tragedy strikes, sometimes bystanders are the only ones that can act to save a life.

That's where Bleeding Control training or other first aid courses come in.

Mayo Clinic looks to empower those interested with the ability to "stop the bleed" ahead of National Stop the Bleed Day next week.

It can take fewer than five minutes for someone to bleed out, according to Mayo.

This hour-long session is hands-on, and covers how to apply a tourniquet and wound compression.

The course is taught by those at Mayo Clinic Trauma Centers and begins at 2 p.m. Monday at the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building.

For more information on National Stop the Bleed Day, click here.