Rochester residents with a history work to help feed those struggling

Providing for those in need is what brings the group, 'A Ministry of Good Works' together every Sunday.

Setting up outside the Rochester Public Library with food for those those struggling to get by, saying all they want to be able to do is give back to the community they used to take so much from.

"I was an addict," said LeeAnthony Holmes, a member of A Ministry of Good Works.

"I grew up in the city of Chicago, gang bangin', sellin' drugs, this that, this and that," said Derrick Nelson, a member of A Ministry of Good Works.

"I spent multiple times in jail. I've been to 15 treatments. I've been in prison 5 times," added Charles Jackson, another member of A Ministry of Good Works.

"When I was 17 I started to get high. You know it wasn't marijuana for me, it was crack cocaine," said A Ministry of Good Works member, Jackie Booth.

"There was a time when we were hungry and there wasn't nobody out there to give us food out there in the community," continued Jackson.

But that's all a part of their past and now, their present and future are giving back to the Rochester community.

"But God used someone to say 'hey you don't have to live that way, how about living, trying to help someone who was in the same situation that you were in," said Nelson.

Now they set up every Sunday from 1-2:30 to pass out food and share their testimonies.

"We just all came together as a group and we said 'you know what we so used to in the past, breaking down our community, let's go out and do something to build up our community, let's go out and show love to other people.' It's like the golden rule, do unto others what you want others to do to you," said Jackson.

Although they're still in the beginning stages of their mission, people say the progress of their work can already be felt.

A frequent visitor and Rochester resident, Kamel Abd said, "I see those guys every week, they get some food and they give it away for the people and the homeless and the needy and that's very very you know very interesting. Everybody is getting stuff and they eating and they use it and they're happy. I hope everybody do the same, you know look for other people and help other people."

"You know, it's an undescribeable feeling. It feels so good to be able to give back, to help build up some of those same lives, maybe different faces, but some of the same lives that I helped to tear down," concluded Booth.

Jackson also says he hopes to be able to expand the groups operations to serve more people in the community, while making an impact on the youth.

To help out or get involved, you can email Jackson at truth2dayouth@gmail.com or by calling him at (507) 517-7298.