Dodge County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in suspicious death

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public for help finding a person of interest after a male subject was found deceased in rural Dodge County Friday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.

Authorities are now trying to find 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess.

She's 5'5" and weighs 165 pounds.

She has brown eyes and blonde hair, and authorities say her hair is lighter than in this photograph.

The BCA believes she could be driving a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade similar to the one in this picture, with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's office at 507-635-6200.