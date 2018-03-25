Kasson man starts petition to stop frequent tornado siren testing

A Kasson man is on a mission for some peace and quiet in his neighborhood.

Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.

He says it's loud and annoying, and that the noise can be scary or bothersome for pets.

Lawson also says it could lead to safety issues if there really is a tornado, and people don't realize the sirens aren't a test.

"I'm actually from Joplin, Missouri and we had an EF5, they did the same thing," Lawson said. "It just is kind of smart like the girl who cried wolf or whatever, pretty much if you play it consistently they're not going to take it seriously."

Lawson plans to attend an upcoming City Council meeting to talk to them about the petition.

FOX 47 reached out to the City of Kasson for comment last week but did not receive a response.

