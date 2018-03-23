Neveln Kids Learn Fascinating Things About World Cultures

Some students in Austin are learning about other cultures. Friday was Neveln Elementary's Culture Day, a day for kids to get a feel for different areas of the world. This was the second annual Culture Day at Neveln. The event allowed students to experience languages, food, celebrations and art from around the world. Culture that was studied came from every continent. Culture Day organizers say knowing about so many different cultures is something everyone in southeast Minnesota can benefit from.

"I think not only the kids find value in this, but also the staff," says Culture Day organizer Jennifer Duley, "Our community is very diverse and our students come from a variety of different cultures. So, it gives them an opportunity to speak and be proud of the culture that they came from, but also learn about where their parents and grandparents and great-grandparents came from."

Each grade level chose a country and has been researching it for the past month. Students spent the day learning about countries from the research that was done by other students.