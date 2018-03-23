Recent violent crime wave prompts RFD to host traumatic cardiac arrest training

The Rochester Fire Department held an airway management training session Friday morning.

Mayo Clinic professor and medical director for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Dr. Matt Sztajnkrycer led the lecture portion of the training which focused on approaches to patients with breathing difficulties.

Because of the recent violent crime wave, Sztajnkrycer says he also added lessons on handling traumatic cardiac arrest, which are caused by gunshot and stab wounds.

Dr. Sztajnkrycer says developing a specific RFD curriculum can be challenging because of ever-changing firefighter realities.

"About 80 percent of what firefighters do in the modern era is medical care and so that's why medical training is so fundamentally important for fire."

Dr. Sztajnkrycer says other changing realities include traffic obstacles, increased pressure on the response system and language barriers. He also says anything the community can do, from taking a first aid or bleeding control course to volunteering, helps improve everyone's chances of saving a life.

"If I would make one plea to the community at large it would be get involved, get trained and save a life."