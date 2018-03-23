UPDATE: 1 man dead after being ejected from car during crash near Mantorville

UPDATE: Details about the fatal crash near Mantorville are released by authorities.

According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ryer Anderson, a 48-year-old man, from Mantorville, was driving eastbound on County Road 16 at a very high rate of speed when his car left the roadway and he ejected from the car. The driver had over-corrected after veering in his lane.

A passerby was the person who reported the accident to authorities.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver was already dead. Emergency crews had called Mayo One and an ambulance, but they were called off when they found the driver.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office tells us the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities are currently working on contacting family members before releasing the name to the public.

_____________________

PREVIOUS STORY: More information is released regarding the fatal accident near Mantorville.

According to authorities, the driver was driving on 600th Street before the crash. The driver tried to brake and went into the other lane. Our reporter on scene says there are skid marks on the road.

The car crashed and came to rest on 237th Avenue.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are on scene for a fatal crash near Mantorville.

The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.

According to our reporter on scene, there are several authority vehicles there and that one person has died.

A picture to the right shows the car in the tree line.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.