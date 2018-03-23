Two men arrested for ATM theft in Rochester hotel

From left to right: Rob King and Anthony King

Two men are behind bars after allegedly stealing an ATM from a Rochester hotel.

Rochester police were called to the Microtel Inn and Suites on Main Avenue Southeast just before 5 a.m. Friday. Employees say two men wearing ski masks entered the hotel and stole an ATM from the first floor.

Police say the men put the ATM in the passenger seat of their Toyota Prius. Police set up a perimeter on 48th Street Southwest at County Road 8. A deputy had the road blocked and was able to stop the two men in the Prius.

43-year-old Robert King of Chicago and 47-year-old Anthony King, who gave no address, were taken into custody.

They are facing burglary and felony theft charges.

Police say no weapons were displayed and they do have surveillance video to work with.