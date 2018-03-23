Fire crews called after a mobile home catches on fire in Brownsd - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Fire crews called after a mobile home catches on fire in Brownsdale

BROWNSDALE, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Emergency crews are called after a mobile home fire.

According to authorities, the fire started at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 104 Vista Village in Brownsdale. The trailer is owned by Brett Naylor of Waltham, and its occupants were 27-year-old Christopher Aker, his wife 22-year-old Kaytlynn Aker, their baby, and another occupant named 25-year-old Jason Bryant.

Fire crews said the fire originated around the furnace area and may have started in the bathroom. There is no damage estimate or insurance information on the home.

Authorities tell us there had been no reported problems with the furnace previously. 

The Fire Marshall has not been contacted in this case.  

