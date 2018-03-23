Police: Austin man arrested after drunk driving, drugs and stolen handgun found in car

An Austin man is arrested after police say he was driving drunk and they found drugs and a stolen loaded handgun in his car.

According to Austin police, an officer made a traffic stop on 3rd Avenue and 16th Street Northeast around 11 p.m. Thursday. The officer said the car had expired plates from 2016 and conflicting tags.

Inside the vehicle was 23-year-old Jacob Finnegan, of Austin. Finnegan was arrested for DWI and when police searched his vehicle, they found a baggie of marijuana, meth, and a loaded handgun wrapped up in a t-shirt. Police later found out the gun was stolen.

Finnegan was taken to the Mower County jail for 3rd Degree DWI and held on felon in possession of a firearm, driving on revocation, no insurance, 5th degree drug possession, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These are potential charges and are under review by the County Attorney's Office.