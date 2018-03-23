Local company weighs in on aluminum and steel tariffs

The Trump administration said Thursday that it would exempt some allies from 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs on imports that go into effect on Friday.

The European Union, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, Brazil and South Korea are temporarily exempt, while Canada and Mexico got exempted when the president signed a different tariff earlier this month. U.S. trade partners have signaled this could affect American jobs and retail prices.

Trump on Thursday directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about 50 billion worth of Chinese goods following a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft. The president said the U.S. has suffered "abuse" by other countries taking advantage of America. Trump blasted America's trade imbalance with China and said America's new policy is "reciprocal."

"If they charge us we charge them the same thing. That's the way it's gotta be," President Trump said.

U.S. stocks fell sharply, pressured by worries of a potential trade war. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 724.42 points.

But the tariffs may be helping some companies.

Watson Recycling in Rochester recycles scrap metal and ships it to steel mills and aluminum smelters.

"The steel mills will be able to make more steel price competitively, so they'll need more raw material to turn into the new steel. So that's positive for our business, especially for pricing of our material," said Jeremiah Watson, Waston Recycling owner.

But like anything else, Watson says if the manufacturing cost rises, it eventually trickles down to the consumer.

"Companies that deal directly in steel products will feel it right away. There are already price increases that are making their way through the market. The average consumer won't feel those, I think noticeably, probably for awhile," he said.

Hun Quach, the vice president of international trade for The Retail Industry Leaders Association responded to the tariffs in a statement saying "Make no mistake, these tariffs may be aimed at China, but the bill will be charged to American consumers who will pay more at the checkout for the items they shop for every day."

The group represents big retailers like best buy, target and walmart.

There are still many questions surrounding the tariffs. And, whether shoppers will see a significant increase in the cost of sweets or any other foods when they're at the supermarket or picking up a snack at a convenience store is uncertain.