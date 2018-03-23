UPDATE: Driver involved in car chase and crash suffered meth overdose

UPDATE: New details are released involving the car chase that ended in a crash.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the chase began on Collegeview Road East after deputies had been following a car that was reported stolen. After the crash, deputies found the driver, 35-year-old Tonya Hewitt, of Rochester, unresponsive. Deputies tried administering Narcan, but it had no effect.

Emergency crews took Hewitt to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys, where the discovered she was suffering from a meth overdose.

Hewitt is facing multiple charges, including: Felony Fleeing and 1st Degree DUI.

PREVIOUS STORY: A law enforcement chase, in Rochester, ends with a car on a sidewalk.

According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller who tipped them, said the driver had warrants out for arrest.

The chase ended in a crash at 4th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and we're told the driver could face a possible DUI charge and is currently in custody for the warrants.